Killaloe man’s movie for Limerick premier

By Pat Flynn -
Following an impressive festival run, the Irish supernatural horror/thriller THE PERISHED, the second feature film from Clare writer/director Paddy Murphy (The Three Don’ts), will be released in North America through US distribution company The Horror Collective.

The Perished will have its ‘hometown premier’ at the Odeon in Castetroy, Limerick at 9.20pm on Friday March 13th.

This will be the last time for IRISH audiences to see the film before it’s US release until a distributor is locked in for the territories of Ireland and the UK. Key cast and crew will be at the event including Director, Paddy Murphy from Killaloe Producer/DP, Barry Fahy, Producer Vachn Gill, Courtney McKeon [lead actor] & Paul Fitzgerald [lead actor] as well as Stephen Tubridy [creature performer].

The Perished is a drama/horror film which tells the story of a young Irish woman named Sarah Dekker (award-winning actress, Courtney McKeon) who finds herself dealing with an unwanted pregnancy, her subsequent abortion, and the consequences of a judgmental society.

While recovering from an abortion, a young woman is tormented by the spirits of the unborn…who seek a mother.

The poster for the movie was designed by acclaimed artist Christopher Shy, who created posters for Godzilla – King of the Monster, The Head Hunter and more.

Post-production and sound was handled by Massimiliano Borghesi (Book of Monsters). A limited number of EXCLUSIVE posters will be available at the hometown premier at a cost of €5 per poster.

The Horror Collective is a genre sales & distribution label led by Shaked Berenson (former co-founder of Epic Pictures and producer of films like Tales of Halloween and Sea Fever) and Jonathan Barkan (former Editor-in-Chief of horror news site Dread Central).

The hometown premier in Limerick will cost €6 for tickets and includes a small popcorn at reception. Tickets available via Eventbrite.

Pat Flynn
