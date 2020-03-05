Missing pair found safe in Dromore Woods

Two people who lost their way in a popular wooded area in Co Clare last night have been found safe and well.

The father and daughter had been walking in Dromore Wood Nature Reserve near Ruan when they got disoriented in thick forestry and lost their way.

They raised the alarm themselves by contacting Gardaí who in turn requested assistance from Clare Civil Defence. A search was quickly mounted.

Civil Defence volunteers, including specially trained swift-water rescue technicians (SRTs), travelled to the area and commenced a search. SRTs had to negotiate areas of the woods, that had been flooded by the recent heavy rainfall, so they could reach the pair and their dog.

The missing people had also given Gardaí good information about their possible position which helped search teams find them promptly.

They were located at around 9.30pm and brought to safety. They were found to be unharmed and not in need of medical attention. Once this was confirmed, the operation was stood down.