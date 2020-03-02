Over 400 young people expected at national Tech Féile

Shannon Airport will become the showcase on March 4th for some of the country’s top young digital media, music and 3D Design talent as well as a world record attempt when some 400 students gather for the fourth annual Camara Ireland’s Tech Féile.

Ireland’s largest Irish language tech event, Tech Féile showcases young people’s achievements in inventive Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths (STEAM). Activities will see students exhibit their work and take part in interactive workshops as well as being inspired by guest speakers and live performances.

Revealing details of the event, Séamus Ó Fátharta, Clár TechSpace Coordinator, Camara Education Ireland said: “Camara Ireland are delighted to be holding the biggest ever technology event as Gaeilge in Shannon Airport. An initiative of the national TechSpace programme, Tech Féile is going from strength to strength and all due to the passionate educators and young people driving it forward. The programme wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, and the Science Foundation Ireland. Special thanks to Shannon Airport for hosting and sponsoring the event.”

The line-up this year includes Micheál O’Ciaraigh from TG4 and SPIN South West presenter Louise Cantillon. Across the day there will be 35 workshops offering the students the opportunity to learn first-hand from creative industries representatives who will be present on the day.

TG4 will host a weather workshop complete with green screen, Shannon Airport will host an aviation workshop, Radio Rí Rá will offer students a hands-on approach to podcast creation.

One of the fun points of the Tech Féile day will an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest buzz wire! A buzz wire is a steady hand game that is well known to many as a tabletop amusement. Measuring over 17 metres long, the giant buzz kit is currently under construction and will feature as a centre-piece at Tech Féile.

Speaking about the event Tech Féile funder Bríd Breathnach from the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht said; “We are thrilled that the fourth Tech Féile event will take place in Shannon Airport this year and thank the Shannon Group company for their help in hosting Tech Féile as a sponsor. Tech Féile has grown year-on-year. With 400 young people registered to attend this will be our largest event ever.”

Speaking ahead of the festival, Tech Féile funder ‘Science Foundation Ireland’ representative Cathy Foley, Senior Executive, Education and Public Engagement said: “This event is a creative and innovative way to engage and inspire young people from the Gaeltacht regions to learn more about STEM and the applications of STEM in real life from social media and digital media to music to saving lives and detecting crime. Tech Féile is part of the STEM as Gaeilge agus Cant project, the largest funded project to date under the SFI Discover Programme. I look forward to seeing the students work exhibited and I might even have a go on the 17 metre buzz wire!”

Kindly hosting Tech Féile on the day, Shannon Airport provides an inspirational location, offering students a chance to see first-hand the benefits of STEAM in a professional setting and the many career opportunities in this field.

Welcoming the event Rachael Leahy, Shannon Group, who is taking part in the event said: “We are rooting in our community and as such we are delighted to make the airport available for an event which celebrates the creative talents of young people in the STEAM and digital media space. We are looking forward to the fun and excitement on the day.”