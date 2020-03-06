School Bands Spectacular at Shannon Airport

Over 170 primary school students from Clare and Limerick took to the stage at Shannon Airport for a musical school band spectacular that had passengers and staff on their toes in the terminal building.

Students from Ennis National School and St. Fiannachta’s National School, Sixmilebridge in Co. Clare, and Milford National School in Limerick descended on the airport terminal for the seventh annual Schools Band Spectacular.

Welcoming them to the airport, Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport, a Shannon Group company said: “We have been hosting the Schools Band Spectacular for seven years and we really look forward to it. It’s a fixture in our calendar and another opportunity for us to deepen our relationship with the community.

“The event is all about providing an opportunity for children to play music for and with their peers and there were plenty of passengers and guests enjoying it all as well. There’s always great excitement among children when they get to Shannon Airport. It’s a fun day for us as much as it is for the students.”