Schools, colleges and childcare facilities to close until March 29th

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close until March 29th.

Speaking in Washington this morning, Mr Varadkar said the National Public Health Emergency Team met last night and updated its guidelines.

The measures which will come into effect from 6pm today until March 29th:

Schools colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow.

Teaching to be done online or remotely.

State-run cultural institutions will close.

Indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

People arriving at airports and ports will be fully informed and should self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

Where possible people should work remotely or work and break times should be staggered.

Outside of work, social interaction should be reduced as much as possible.

Shops should remain open and public transport will continue to operate.

Public and businesses urged to take a sensible and level headed approach.

The Taoiseach asked that the public and businesses take a sensible approach to this crisis.