Second suspicious fire at same house

One of two houses being reconstructed following a fire almost five years ago has again been targeted in a suspected arson attack.

The house at Dún Na hInse in Ennis Co Clare was one of two destroyed by a suspicious fire in July 2015.

Repair works have been on going at the property in recent weeks however late last night, access was gained to the house and fires set in a downstairs room and in the attic area.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station, National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí responded to a report of a domestic fire at around 10.40pm. One arrival, fire crews discovered a fire on the end-of-terrace property.

It’s understood that a glass panel was removed at the rear of the building from where access was gained. Firefighters found a fire in the sitting room area downstairs while during an investigation of the rest of the property, another fire was found in the attic. The fires were quickly brought under control.

It’s understood that work was being carried out at the house until about 6.00pm and that access was gained to the property by a person or persons between then and about 10.30pm.

The scene had been technically examined and Gardaí are now carrying out a full investigation.

A Garda spokesman said: “There would have been people at the house until about 6.00pm so if anyone was in the area and saw anything suspicious between 6.00pm and when the fire was reported at 10.40pm to contact us at Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100.”

The same house and the adjoining property were destroyed by fire in June 2015.