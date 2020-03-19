Shannon fire crews attend Limerick city incident

By Pat Flynn -
Fire crews from Limerick City and Shannon Town attended the incident – File Photo: © Pat Flynn 2017

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service have attended a major fire in Limerick City today.

Fire crews from Shannon were dispatched to the city centre fire early this morning in support of colleagues from Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service.

The blaze is thought to have broken out shortly after 7am on Barrington Street. It’s understood the fire began in a downstairs flat and spread to the rest of the building including at least one business unit.

National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí also responded to the emergency call.

The street was closed to traffic while fire crews dealt with the incident. There are no reports of injuries while it’s not known how the fire began.

Pat Flynn
