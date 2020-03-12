Shannondoc COVID-19 advisory to patients

Shannondoc COVID-19 advisory to patients

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Shannondoc, the out-of-hours GP service for the Mid-West region, has reassured the public that it is service as normal as the government’s Coronavirus intervention takes effect over the coming weeks but that all patients with COVID-19 concerns must refer to the HSE.

Said Shannodoc Chairman Pat Morrissey, “This is an unprecedented public health issue for wider society and we all play a role in this.  Shannondoc’s part will be to keep our service going for non COVID-19 conerns, with all patients with COVID-19 concerns to contact the HSE helpline on 1850 241850 from 8am to 8pm.

“Other than that we want to stress again that Shannondoc is not a walk-in servivce but an out-of-hours service and that people should not present themselves to the teratment centre without a prior appointment.  All patients who want to present to the service must call us first on 1850 212 999 or 061 459500 and they will be clinically triaged by telephone.

“It is important to note that we are an urgent but non-emergency care service and that routine medical matters should be held over for patients’ GP during nomal hours. If the condition of the patient is deemed to be life threatening, contact should be made with the emergency services immediately.”

With respect to the current COVID-19 crisis, he said:  “It is inevitable there is going to be delays in accessing our Shannondoc service, as we have had during ‘flu spikes over the Christmas just gone for example. But we want to reassure the public that their call will be responded to.”

 

SHARE
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY