Signage at Lahinch to remind public about social distancing

By Pat Flynn -
The popular beach at Lahinch, Co Clare – File Photo: © Pat Flynn 2019

Clare County Council has this evening erected electronic signage in Lahinch to remind beach users of the importance of social distancing during the ongoing public health crisis.

As part of nationwide efforts to lower and delay the COVID-19 epidemic peak, the Local Authority is urging the public to not gather in groups in any public areas across County Clare.

Members of the public are being asked to refer to HSE and Department of Health guidance on social distancing.

Social distancing is important to help slow the spread of coronavirus. It does this by minimising contact between potentially infected individuals and healthy individuals.

Pat Flynn
