UL Hospitals Group imposes visitor ban across all sites

UL Hospitals Group imposes visitor ban across all sites

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

UL Hospitals Group (ULHG) has announced a visiting ban on all six of its sites as a precautionary measure in the interests of patient safety.

The sites affected are University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, St John’s Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, Ennis Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for ULHG said: We regret any distress or inconvenience these extraordinary measures will cause to patients and their loved ones. These measures are being taken in order to minimise any spread of infection within our hospital sites.”

These measures are in place until further notice and are being reviewed on a daily basis.

The only exceptions to the ban are as follows:

  • Parents visiting children in hospital
  • Partners of women attending University Maternity Hospital Limerick
  • People visiting patients at end-of-life
  • People assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia)
  • People visiting patients in Critical Care

The above exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.

“Please note that the ban on visitors also applies to patients attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick and the Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s. We are appealing to members of the public to co-operate with these necessary restrictions.

We are also urging the public to keep the Emergency Department for emergencies only; a place where priority is given to the seriously injured and ill and those whose lives may be at risk. Anyone else should first consider all the care options available to them in them in their own communities, their family doctors, out-of-hours GP services, or ask their local pharmacies for advice,” the spokesperson added.

Local Injury Units (LIUs) at Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals (8am-8pm daily), and St John’s Hospital (8am-6pm, Monday to Friday) are an excellent option for treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns, without the lengthy wait that can be expected in the ED during busy periods.

 

SHARE
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY