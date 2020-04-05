Burst pipe affects water supply in Ennis

Irish Water has confirmed work is underway to restore water supply to areas of Ennis.

The utility is working in partnership with Clare County Council to resolve the problem after a pipe was found to have burst.

The locations affected include Gort Road, Barefield, Crusheen and surrounding areas.

Crews have located the burst and are currently carrying out repairs.

It is expected that the repair will be completed by 6pm this evening. Full water service may take some time to return as water refills the network.

An Irish Water spokesman said: “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience while our crews work to repair the pipe. Our Customer Care Team is available 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit our Supply and Service section for updates and updates will be also be available on Twitter at @IWCare.”