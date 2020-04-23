Community Response Forum to distribute information leaflet

An information leaflet advising members of the public of the new freephone number for the Clare community response helpline – 1800 203 600 – will be distributed around the county via An Post over the coming days.

Clare County Council has added the freephone service to its already established dedicated community response helpline. The helpline is available to assist at-risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

The Covid-19 Clare Community Response Forum, which includes over 20 agencies and organisations, is fully supporting this helpline through a network of local volunteers. The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels. The role of the Forum is to ensure there is a co-ordinated community response and to enable all voluntary statutory agencies to collaborate in support of our communities and particularly of our most vulnerable members.

Clare County Council is providing officially registered community volunteers with personal protective equipment (PPE) in the form of masks, gloves and hand sanitiser. Officially registered volunteers are required to sign up to follow HSE guidelines, participate in the group insurance organised by CVC/CLDC/PPN and participate in the vetting and confidentiality policy. All of these requirements have been made very simple and accessible through the Forum. This will ensure the protection of both themselves and vulnerable members of the community they are assisting. Those interested in volunteering can do so by contacting the helpline.

The freephone community response helpline number is 1800 203 600, with the lines open from 8:00am to 8:00pm seven days a week.