Funeral today of Fr Joe Haugh, Doonbeg

The death has taken place of Fr Joseph Haugh, Doonbeg, Co. Clare.

Born on July 28th 1932, Fr Joe was a native of Coolmeen, Co. Clare and was a priest of the Diocese of Killaloe for 63 years. He was a past pupil of St Flannan’s College, Ennis. He studied for the priesthood at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth and was ordained in Nenagh on June 16th 1957.

His first appointment was on temporary Mission to the Diocese of Brentwood in the U.K. and on his return in 1963 he was appointed curate in Kilmaley, Co. Clare. He moved to Corofin, Co. Clare as Curate in July 1978.

He was appointed Parish Priest of Cross in July 1989 and in July 1995 he became Parish Priest of Doonbeg where he ministered until his retirement as Parish Priest in July 2008. He was appointed A.P and continued to minister in Doonbeg until last year.

He died on April 4th 2020 in Regina House Nursing Home, Kilrush, Co. Clare

Funeral Arrangements

Due to the current COVID19 restrictions, the funeral will be private for family members only.

To allow people to pay their respects, the funeral will travel through the parish today, Sunday 5th April, and people invited to stand outside their own houses (to ensure social distancing) as it passes. The approximate times are: Bealaha at 1.20pm, Doonbeg at 1.30pm and Clohanes at 1.40pm.

Fr Joe’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12.00 noon and will be streamed live on the Doonbeg Parish Facebook page.

Faoi bhrat na Maighdine Muire go raibh sé ar feadh na síoraíochta.