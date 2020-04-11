Garda Covid-19 patrol makes firearms and drugs seizure

By Pat Flynn -
Gardaí in Clare have seized a rifle, imitation handgun, a small amount of drugs and electronic devices.

While carrying out a Covid-19 patrol in the Kilmihil area this afternoon Gardaí observed a male in possession of a rifle. After further inquiries, it transpired the male, aged in his late teens, did not hold a firearm license.

During a follow-up operation, Gardaí searched a premises under warrant in the Kilmihil area. An air rifle with scope and an imitation 9mm handgun were seized during the search operation.

A small quantity of cannabis herb (pending analysis) and some electronic devices were also recovered.

No arrests have been made at this time however the Garda investigations into the matter is ongoing.

Pat Flynn
