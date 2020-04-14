Man dies following incident in Ennis

Man dies following incident in Ennis

By Pat Flynn -
Gardaí at the scene of the incident this afternoon

A man has died in a stabbing incident in Co Clare this afternoon.

It’s believed that the male in his 30s suffered stab wounds in an altercation which occurred at around 3.30pm at a house in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics raced to the scene where they discovered one person with serious injuries. Gardaí have since confirmed that a man in his early 30s has died in this incident.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will be carried out. The scene remains sealed off pending competition of a technical examination.

A Garda spokesman confirmed last night that a man (late 30s) was later arrested after he presented himself at Ennis Garda station. He was being detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

While Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry, they say the wish to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

A Garda spokesman said: “We are appealing to any persons who were in the area of Cloughleigh Estate/Gordon Drive, Ennis on Tuesday afternoon between 2.30pm and 3.30pm and who can assist us in this investigation to contact us. We are also asking any road users who may have camera footage that would assist Gardaí, to come forward. They can contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

