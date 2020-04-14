Man dies following incident in Ennis

A man has died in a stabbing incident in Co Clare this afternoon.

It’s believed that the male in his 30s suffered stab wounds in an altercation which occurred at around 3.30pm at a house in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics raced to the scene where they discovered one person with serious injuries. Gardaí have since confirmed that a man in his early 30s has died in this incident.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will be carried out. The scene remains sealed off pending competition of a technical examination.

A Garda spokesman confirmed last night that a man (late 30s) was later arrested after he presented himself at Ennis Garda station. He was being detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

While Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry, they say the wish to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

A Garda spokesman said: “We are appealing to any persons who were in the area of Cloughleigh Estate/Gordon Drive, Ennis on Tuesday afternoon between 2.30pm and 3.30pm and who can assist us in this investigation to contact us. We are also asking any road users who may have camera footage that would assist Gardaí, to come forward. They can contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

