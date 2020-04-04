Motorcyclist injured in Corofin collision

A motorcyclist is being treated in hospital following a collision near Corofin in Clare this afternoon.

The incident, which occurred at around 3.30pm, involved a motorcycle and a 4×4 vehicle which collided at a four crossroads at Killeen about a kilometre from Corofin.

An ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit responded to the incident along with two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station and Gardaí.

The male motorcyclist, believed to be in his 50s, was treated at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics before he was removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. It’s understood the man complained of a possible back injury.

The main Ennis to Corofin R476 road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

It’s understood the man’s injuries are not serious. Gardaí are investigating the cause of the collision.