New awareness campaign on domestic violence welcomed

By Pat Flynn -
Clare Haven Services has welcomed the timely, new Government awareness and information campaign on domestic violence. A TV ad campaign for the initiative is expected to air in the coming week.

Clare Haven has been supporting women and children affected by Domestic Abuse and Domestic Violence in Co Clare for 25 years.

Manager of Services Dr Siobhán O’Connor said that the campaign comes at a critical time for women and children who may be confined and isolated with their abuser in towns and townlands across the county.

She said that the campaign was creative and strong in its message to survivors and communities that professional frontline supports in Clare are open and operating. She encouraged people to call the helpline on 0656822435 for support and information any time of the day or night.

“The most important message is that we are open and working to help protect women and children here in Co Clare, said Siobhán. Covid-19 brings challenges but we are re-configuring and finding new, creative ways to help keep women safe.”

“In the last 2-3 weeks the refuge itself has been very busy. Similarly, women, and those concerned for them, continue to ring us on the helpline. We encourage them to do so. We know it is difficult generally for women and children, however, the current isolation and closing off of public places, places of escape, for them is heightening anxiety. Clare Haven Services are reaching out to women in Co Clare to rest assure them that we are here, we are available to all women and we will help.”

“It is the silences that are ominous,” she said. “Our greatest concern, four weeks into this pandemic, is that women may be finding it much more difficult to make contact for support. Previously women may have contacted services when they or their partners were at work or out of the house, or when children were in school. Those little windows of freedom are being cut down.”

Siobhán also said that in these stressful circumstances that it was more important than ever that there was a strong community response to domestic violence.

“During Covid-19 we are being reminded that we are all in this together. The response to domestic violence can be no different. We are asking people to be vigilant, to keep in touch with friends and family, to be aware that homes may not be safe and to be her voice in looking for support at a time when she may not be able to use her voice.”

She said that a strong awareness campaign must matched with solid and reliable State funding so that Clare Haven Services is adequately resourced to continue to give refuge to women or keep them safe in their homes. Safe Ireland, the national social change agency, has made a case to Government on behalf of all services, including CHS for €1.6 to enable all services to manage this crisis adequately.

Pat Flynn
