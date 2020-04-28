Operation Fanacht resumes ahead of Bank Holiday

Gardaí have warned that there will be a large number of checkpoints across the county of Clare and throughout Ireland in the run-up to and over the bank holiday weekend.

Operation Fanacht resumes today and will see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country. The Operation will run from 7am today (Tuesday, April 28th) until the end of the May Bank Holiday weekend on Monday night, May 4th.

Operation Fanacht previously ran from 8 April until 13 April inclusive in the run-up to, and during, the Easter Weekend. This weekends checkpoints will be in addition to those that would already be in place for the weekend.

In general Gardaí say they are finding that people are adhering to the government’s guidelines and they have thanked the public for this. However, it is vital that this continues over the coming days and over the weekend, Gardaí say.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sgt Triona Brooks said: “We are asking people to stay in their primary residence this May Bank Holiday Weekend – if you are found to be travelling to a holiday home or secondary residence you will be turned back. In particular, we would ask people who are thinking of travelling to parks, beaches or natural beauty spots outside of the 2km limit not to do so – the operation will also see Gardaí patrol these areas to ensure compliance with travel restrictions.”

We will still be enforcing the road traffic regulations – driving while under the influence of an intoxicant, speeding, failure to wear seat belts, distraction driving i.e. use of mobile phones and dangerous or careless driving. We are asking drivers who are on an essential journey to comply with the road traffic regulations.”

“There will be a number of static checkpoints each day of this Bank Holiday Weekend on the main roads into Ennis and the main roads into Kilkee, Lahinch and Killaloe. An Express Lane is in operation at the checkpoint in Laghile, Cratloe to assist HGVs and HSE staff transit the checkpoint with minimal delay.

It is in operation from and captures HSE staff heading to work in Ennis each morning and captures staff finishing work in Limerick and returning to Ennis each evening. We are asking that drivers have their identification and letter from their workplace ready for inspection at the checkpoints,” Sgt Brooks added.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “When we last ran Operation Fanacht there was a high level of compliance from the public. It is vital that we see that again. I want to thank the public for their co-operation so far. We know it has not been easy and has required significant sacrifices.”

“We need this compliance to continue. This is a critical week for the country. If we all work together, we can help save the lives of our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues,” Deputy Twomey added.