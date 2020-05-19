2020 Riches of Clare concert series cancelled

Clare Arts Office has confirmed that, for the first time since the series started in 2005, the Riches of Clare concert series will not take place in 2020.

Siobhán Mulcahy, County Arts Officer, said: “We would like to thank all of the musicians who were due to participate this year for their understanding, the festivals we work with, including Fleadh Nua and Feakle Music Festival, our hosts The Sanctuary at Queens Hotel, Ennis, for their ongoing support and, of course, Mike Butler, our coordinator, who had put together a marvellous line-up again this year.

“We would also like to thank our loyal audiences and visitors, whose appreciation and dedication to our concert series continues to amaze us.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but in the current climate we know that our musicians and audiences understand that, for us, their safety comes first. We are already planning for 2021, and we look forward to picking up where we left off in style. In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy and we look forward to 2021,” Ms Mulcahy added.