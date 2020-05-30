Burrenbeo launches virtual Burren in Bloom event

The Burrenbeo Trust has announced an online programme for Burren in Bloom 2020, a virtual celebration of the Burren’s wonderful flora.

The event will take place between 7pm and 9pm from Wednesday, the 3rd of June till Saturday 6th of June.

Please find below the programme in brief as well as a poster for this years Burren in Bloom. A detailed programme and the registration link is available at www.burreninbloom.com.

All events are free to attend but registration is essential through the above website.

Wednesday June 3rd (7 – 9 pm)

• My favourite flower – a range of contributors tell us about the plants they love and why

• Farming for nature- Inspirational short films and practical advice (Q&A) from farmers on the ground.

Thursday June 4th (7 – 9pm)

• Bedtime stories (age 2 – 8 years) with wildlife author Shane Casey and Q&A

• My favourite flower – a range of contributors tell us about the plants they love and why

• ‘Islands of bloom’ a presentation from Inis Oirr by Gráinne Ní Chonghaile of Caomhnú Árann with Q&A

Friday June 5th (7 – 9pm)

• An art workshop for all ages to celebrate Burren’s flora with wildlife artist Gordon D’Arcy (Have your sketch pad, pencils and coloured pencils or crayons ready!)

• My favourite flower – a range of contributors tell us about the plants they love and why

• ‘Tidy towns and biodiversity’ a presentation by Ecologist Janice Fuller with Q&A

Saturday June 6th (7 – 9pm)

• Burrenbeo’s Blooming Burren Family Quiz

• My favourite flower – a range of contributors tell us about the plants they love and why

• ‘Semi-natural grasslands- precious resources under threat’ a presentation by Maria Long with Q&A

Further information on this programme and registration link is available on www.burreninbloom.com