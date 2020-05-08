Car seized at Covid-19 checkpoint not taxed in 3 years

A motorist had their car seized and is now facing prosecution after it was found their vehicle hadn’t been taxed in almost three years.

Gardaí from Shannon Co Clare conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint stopped a vehicle and drew the driver’s attention to the expired tax disc on the windscreen (Dec 2019).

Gardaí use their mobility app to investigate the vehicle’s details further and found that it was 1072 days since the vehicle was last taxed. They also established that the disc on the windscreen was from another vehicle.

The vehicle seized was seized at the checkpoint and prosecution initiated.

On Twitter, An Garda Síochána said “the driver claimed to be going fishing and advised of current health protection guidance.”