Chef offering free online recipe videos and tips

Mexican Salad Mexican Salad This is a super easy lunch recipe and fantastic if you are on a high protein diet. Black beans are rich iron, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, manganese, copper, and zinc which all contribute to building and maintaining bone structure and strength.IngredientsSpinachAvocadoBlack BeansChicken Lime Onion Cherry tomatoes Jalapenos Posted by Randaddy's on Thursday, May 7, 2020

As the lockdown continues, chefs across the country are coming up with creative ideas to keep their businesses afloat.

Whilst some businesses have been offering takeaways and meal kits, one chef in Co Clare has stepped up to the hotplate and is providing his customers with free online recipe videos as well as cooking tips.

Randy Lewis of Randaddys’ restaurant in Lahinch is a well-travelled Canadian who before settling on the west coast of Ireland spent years travelling the globe, working with many international chefs.

His experience is well documented in his videos and tutorials which feature his travels in Kenya, Hong Kong, Cuba, Morocco as well as recipe videos from his restaurant in Lahinch.

“Since the lockdown started, I noticed that more and more people were viewing my videos and asking for suggestions. I started a Facebook Recipe group called ‘Randaddy’s Best Recipes and Tips’ and within days I had hundreds of people asking to join,” Randy said.

“My recipe videos feature many of the dishes I cook in the restaurant as well as some simple comfort food dishes which are easy to prepare at home. One of the videos that did really well online and got 70,000 views recently was a chilli cheese nacho bake. People loved it as it was simple to make with ingredients most people already have in the cupboard,” he added.

Randy believes that with so many people at home, there has been a natural resurgence in people cooking as they have more time.

“I have never seen so many people online talking about food and sharing recipes as in the last 8 weeks. There is a huge amount of content out there at the moment, which can be overwhelming for people.

I believe my videos get a lot of traction online is that have I have quality content, great recipes which people find engaging,” he said.

Lewis says that creating the videos and sharing content has really kept his business in the public eye whilst also keeping him busy.

“I have enjoyed making the videos and hopefully it will remind people that we are open for business every weekend, with our takeaway service. Once the lockdown is over, I hope that the videos will attract new customers from all over Ireland.”