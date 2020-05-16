Clare County Council Covid-19 Service Update

Clare County Council continues to provide key public services during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Council staff are working to ensure continuity of our essential and critical services across our key operations and have commenced the process of a phased reopening of all services in line with the Government Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

As part of ongoing efforts to minimise the spread of Covid-19, Clare County Council offices remain closed to the public until further notice.

Customer Services

To access our services please contact our Customer Services team on 065-6821616, email customerservices@clarecoco.ie or visit www.clarecoco.ie

Community Response Helpline

Freephone 1800 203 600 seven days a week from 8:00am to 8.00pm for assistance. The helpline can put you in touch with local volunteers who can assist with delivering basic needs such as shopping, medicine, fuel, farming support, etc. to those who need it.

Public Parks

A number of public facilities remain open, including the public grounds at: Active Kilrush, Active Ennis Tim Smythe Park, Shannon Town Park, and Active Ennis John O’Sullivan Park, Lees Road.

Carparks

Carparks at beaches and public parks will reopen on 18th May with reduced capacity for parking to facilitate managed access.

The public are reminded of the importance of exercising locally and adherence to the 5km exercise limit. Please continue to observe social distancing guidance while using all public facilities.

Cultural Facilities

The full range of Library services available during closure are available at: www.clarecoco.ie/services/library/

E-resources including e-books, audio books, magazines, online language learning and other courses are still available even though the libraries are closed.

The Library service has launched a book delivery service to those who are cocooning. This can be accessed by contacting the following branch libraries – DeValera Library, Ennis, Shannon, Kilrush, Scariff and Ennistymon – or through the community helpline. This is a countywide service available in all areas of the county.

Glór will continue its glór sa Bhaile online programme of performances.

The Arts Office is developing online training for artists and planning for a gradual re-opening of artists’ studios and exhibition spaces over the summer. It is also planning an online arts programme for Cruinniú na nÓg on 13th June aimed at children and young people.

Environment

To make a report relating to environmental protection please contact us by email at enviroff@clarecoco.ie, by phone at 065 6846331 or by letter.

Recycling and Transfer Stations

The recycling and transfer stations at Ballyduffbeg, Ennis, Lisdeen, Shannon and Scarriff remain open to the public. Clare County Council is requesting that only visits for essential waste disposal purposes (day-to-day household waste and recycling items) are conducted and that non-essential visits (garage/house clear-outs) are not carried out during the ongoing period of restrictions.

Clare County Council is implementing social distancing practices at the 5 recycling centre sites and, therefore, requests that customers dispose of their own waste.

Bring Banks

Bring bank sites around the county continue to be monitored and serviced. These banks are provided for glass, cans and textile recycling only and should not be used for the disposal of any other types of waste. Please follow the instructions on site.

For more information on managing your household waste visit www.mywaste.ie.

Local Enterprise Office

The Local Enterprise Office is helping businesses respond to the Covid-19 emergency through a range of supports, including: Business Continuity vouchers, Covid-19 business loans, mentoring, Trading Online voucher scheme, training and webinars, LEAN for Micro and LEO financial supports. For information, please visit: www.localenterprise.ie/Clare/

Motor Tax

The public are reminded that Motor Tax services are available online at www.motortax.ie. Customers can also post their applications to Clare County Council for same-day processing.

Housing

Clare County Council continues to deliver housing services despite the offices being closed to the public. Staff are available and are responding to customer queries.

Clare Homeless Action Team continues to provide a full service to those homeless or at risk of homelessness. Clare HAT can be contacted on 065 6846291, however please be mindful that due to the volume of calls you may be asked to leave a message and you will receive a call back.

Planning

From 25th May, the planning public counter will be available to members of the public by appointment. As per normal, planning applications are available online at www.clarecoco.ie while pre-planning meetings will continue to be facilitated via electronic means and/or phone calls. Planning staff are available and are responding to customer queries as they arise. Please contact planoff@clarecoco.ie or 065 6846232.

Municipal District Works

The roadworks programme will commence on a phased basis from Monday, 18th May, to include: road repair, drainage and safety work; and surface dressing work.

Maintenance of green spaces will be increased from 18th May.

Street cleaning operations continue as normal.

Health information

For Covid-19 health services information please visit www.hse.ie. General queries may be made to the HSE Live number 1850-24-1850.