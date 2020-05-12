Clare TDs to discuss Clare Bus with NTA

Clare’s four Dáil deputies are to hold teleconference with the National Transport Authority (NTA) to discuss the future of Clare Bus.

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe has said however, the NTA is still refusing to meet with representatives of Clare Bus, a meeting he says should take place.

“I welcome the offer of the NTA to meet with myself and my county colleagues this week,” said Deputy Crowe.

“It will be an opportunity for us to seek some clarity on their plans for Clare Bus, as this saga has been going on for far, far too long now.

“But I am dismayed to see that they are continuing to refuse to meet representatives of Clare Bus.

“I have confirmed my attendance at the meeting and have also asked the NTA to arrange a meeting with Clare Bus themselves but will push their case anyway. I fully support Clare Accessible Transport being awarded the contract for the service they have provided so effectively for so many years and am baffled by the NTA’s decisions to date.”

Sinn Féin TD for Clare, Violet-Anne Wynne said: “I welcome welcome the planned meeting to take place with Ms Anne Graham, CEO, National Transport Authority, by video conference with TDs in Clare which I had requested last Friday morning 8th May. However I am disappointed that Clare Bus will not be represented at the meeting I will be seeking clear commitments on the future of Clare Bus due to their loss of their service contract.”

“I believe the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, who provide funding and policy framework for the Rural Transport Programme through the National Transport Authority need to clarify if there has been a policy shift against the unique Clare Bus position of being both, a Transport Co-ordination Unit and a bus company, which is the reason for the widely acknowledged success of their service model. Described as one of the most efficient services in the country according to the NTA’s own report issued in 2018,” she added.

*The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 14th at 2pm.