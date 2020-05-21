Clare’s Lotto millionaire ‘makes contact’

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticketholder of a Lotto jackpot worth €4,041,306 on Saturday 9th May, which was sold in Co. Clare, has made contact.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought in Talty’s Mace Circle K in Lisseycasey in Co. Clare, village with a population of approximately 400 people.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have been contacted by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made once restrictions are lifted due to the on-going public health emergency. We cannot wait to welcome the fifth Lotto jackpot winner of the year to the National Lottery Winner’s Room when it is safer to do so”.

This lucky ticketholder from the Banner County is the 5th Lotto jackpot winner of 2020 and since the Lotto game began in 1988, there have been 42 Lotto jackpot winners from Clare who have shared over €64 million in jackpot prizes.

Previous lotto wins in Clare include a €4,433,754 win in 2014 while a lucky ticket holder scooped €5,553,404 the previous year.

The National Lottery has reminded players that it has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.