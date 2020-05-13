Council to run online programme for artists

Do you want to learn how to use online digital tools to expand your arts practice and connect with fellow peers? Are you engaged in creative activities that you would like to promote online?

If so, Clare Arts Office is delighted to announce a unique online programme, developed for the Clare creative community, to assist people to rise to the online challenges brought about by Covid-19.

“Working through Zoom, artists of all abilities will be catered for on this course,” said Siobhán Mulcahy, County Arts Officer, Clare County Council. “Many artists are struggling to make the most of online technologies to create work and promote their work. This course will enable visual artists, dancers, writers, musicians and anyone involved in the arts to gain confidence in using technology and online services.”

This new seven-week programme, in association with the Local Enterprise Office Clare, is being facilitated by visual artist and folklorist, Michael Fortune. Michael is a visiting lecturer at Limerick School of Art and Design, and has just completed a pilot training course with local artists very successfully.

Starting on Tuesday, 19th May, and running every Thursday and Tuesday thereafter, Michael will guide artists through a series of tutorials to assist them to get the most out of their phones, PCs and laptops. Participants can sign up for all seven sessions or select those that they feel would be most beneficial for them. All abilities are welcome from beginners to those looking to sharpen their skills.

“We are delighted to support this initiative as it offers practical guidance and technical skills to a cohort of creative enterprises in the county that have been significantly affected by Covid-19,” said Padraic McElwee, Local Enterprise Office Clare.

Registration: Workshops are free to those living in Co. Clare. To register, contact: arts@clarecoco.ie. Closing date for registration is Friday, 15th May, 5pm.