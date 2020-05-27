Divers from outside Clare advised to return home

A number of people were requested to return home this afternoon after they travelled from outside the county to go diving in West Clare.

It’s understood that at least two divers had travelled to Kilkee from another county and had been diving in the vicinity of Kilkee’s famous Pollack Holes when they were approached by Gardaí.

Under current Government guidelines, people can only travel within five kilometres of their home for the purposes of exercise or to meet friends or family in groups of no more than four.

However, this afternoon Gardaí on patrol in the Kilkee area were notified that people were diving on the western side of the bay. After speaking with the people, it was established they were not from Clare and had travelled from another county.

A spokesman confirmed that Gardaí met with and spoke to a small group of people. The divers were informed of the travel guidelines and restrictions and advised to return home and they duly complied.

It’s also understood that Gardaí will be monitoring seaside areas before and during the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

Under current Phase 1 guidelines, people are advised to Stay at Home, and avoid unnecessary journeys, except for the following 5 reasons:

– to go to work, if your place of work is open and you cannot work from home

– to shop for items you need

– to exercise within 5km of your home

– for medical reasons or to care for others

– to meet friends or family outside, within 5km of your home, in groups of no more than 4.