€2,000 of suspected cocaine seized in Ennis

Gardaí seized €2,000 of suspected cocaine during a search of a house in Ennis, Co. Clare yesterday.

Shortly before 12 midday Gardaí from Clare Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Tobartaoscáin area.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a metal tin that was held underneath a car with a magnet.

The tin contained €2,000 of suspected cocaine and a small amount of tablets. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis. Gardaí also seized a weight scales, a mobile phone and bags.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.