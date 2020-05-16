€40m Covid-19 support package for community sector and charities

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced a €40m grant to aid the Covid-19 response of community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises, with an online closing date of Wednesday, 20th May, 2020, at 5pm.

The grant aims to ensure that the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our society continue to receive services and supports in this difficult period.

Clare County Council’s team of Rural and Community Development Officers will work, in each Municipal District, to support local community groups’ applications.

Mayor of Clare, Cllr Clare Colleran Molloy said: “It will ensure that the community and voluntary organisations assisting the most vulnerable groups in our communities can continue to carry out this important work in providing help and support to those who need it most during these challenging times.”

Chief Executive of Clare County Council, Pat Dowling, thanked the community and voluntary organisations for the significant work undertaken in local communities throughout Clare in recent weeks in responding to the Community Call.

“Led by John Kerin, Chair of the Community and Voluntary Sub-Committee of the Community Response Forum, and Anthony Daly, Clare’s Community Champion, their inspiring contribution to the community response in the current crisis is to be commended. This significant funding package for the sector will provide assistance to key organisations to support them in sustaining valuable services in our local communities throughout the current crisis,” Mr Dowling said.

The grant (varying in size from €2,000 to €100,000 and dependent on need and demand) will be available to the above organisations:

that have been delivering front-line critical services in the Republic of Ireland, before 1st January, 2019;

that have a projected loss in their 2020 fundraising income and/or traded income of 25% or more as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic;

that are applying to meet their operational and overhead costs such as rent and utilities (excluding salaries) for the next few months.

The funding package for these organisations is complementary to the range of other supports provided by the Government to support businesses, employers and employees on foot of the crisis.