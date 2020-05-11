Killaloe Coast Guard team locates missing woman

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was requested to assist in the search for a missing person near Nenagh in Co Tipperary this afternoon.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter was also tasked to help in the operation which was coordinated locally by An Garda Síochána and Tipperary Civil Defence.

The search concentrated in an area on the outskirts of Nenagh town where a woman had been reported missing earlier.

An extensive search of the area was conducted and the woman was located by Coast Guard team located. The woman has handed into the care of National Ambulance Service paramedics and after being assessed at the scene was taken to University Hospital Limerick for further observation.

Once it was confirmed the woman had been found safe and well the search was stood down.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said: “This was a great response by volunteers from the Irish Coast Guard, Civil Defence as well as Gardaí, National Ambulance Service and Rescue 115 with a great result. Well done to all involved.”