McNamara welcomes resumption of angling activity

Inland Fisheries Ireland has updated its advice regarding angling to reflect the latest Government and NPHET advice.

From today (May 6th) anglers may fish in a location less than or equal to 5km from home.

IFI owned/managed state fisheries are open with the exception of the Galway and Moy fisheries while ESB fisheries are now also open.

The status of private and club run fisheries is a matter for the fishery manager/committee.

Clare TD Michael McNamara has welcomed the news after he made a proposal to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil last Thursday that anglers be allowed to resume fishing activity. The Taoiseach subsequently committed to reviewing the proposed easing of restrictions.

“Fishing is a hugely popular pastime throughout Ireland and the mental health benefits of lifting restrictions for people who have been cooped up in their homes for so long is to be very much welcomed,” stated Deputy McNamara.

He added, “In the Dáil last week, I requested the Government consider the minimal risks associated with fishing in terms of ongoing national efforts to contain the virus considering as it is a predominantly solitary activity or something you do with just a few people. I am delighted that restrictions on fishing have now been eased.”

“I have been informed that Inland Fisheries Irelands will continue to monitor the situation and make further updates as appropriate in line the Governments Roadmap for reopening society and business,” concluded Deputy McNamara.

Information regarding the purchase of permits and salmon licences is available online at www.fishinginireland.info.

Updated guidelines where travel to fish is permitted:

*Fishing is permitted within 5km of your home

*Maintain social distancing at all times, especially at car parks, access points and launch sites.

*Anglers* should not share transport e.g. car/van when travelling to fish.

*Limit contact with other anglers and providers.

*Permit/licence sales online where possible

*Max. 2 persons* in small boat for inland/inshore fishing

*Angling businesses may only open once classified as an essential service and should only operate if they can provide online/contactless services.

*Charter fishing or guided fishing may only operate where skippers/guides can guarantee compliance with social distancing measures.

Recommend no competition fishing

*Facilities where anglers could gather to remain closed – lunch huts, etc.

*Where such facilities at 10 above are essential fishery should remain closed.

*Recommend anglers/guides/skippers to carry hand sanitiser and to use it after touching surfaces such as gates, stiles, pier railings, ladders, etc.

*Assumed to be individuals from different household.

