Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s message for Class of 2020

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh video message to Ennistymon CBS class of 2020 Despite being unable to enjoy the usual graduation ceremony and celebrations because of the coronavirus crisis, Ennistymon CBS class of 2020 received an encouraging video message from veteran GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. Posted by The Clare Herald on Friday, May 29, 2020

On Tuesday CBS Ennistymon celebrated the annual end of year Awards and Graduation Ceremony with a difference.

Despite unable to enjoy the usual graduation ceremony and celebrations because of the coronavirus crisis, the class of 2020 received an encouraging video message from veteran GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh who himself has been forced to cocoon during the current pandemic.

Throughout the day each individual year met virtually with their class teachers and principal M. Lyons to mark the end of the school year and to receive annual awards. From 1st Years to Junior Certs, from TY’s up to Leaving Certs, the school felt that all year’s deserved a sense of closure on this very different academic year.

The CBS considers itself privileged to have so many talented and hardworking students. From Junior Cycle to Senior Cycle, there is immense talent and dedication. In the Junior Cycle, Colm Linnane of 3rd Year was awarded the highly valued Junior Student of the Year Award. James Cullinan of Inagh in 3rd Year was named Junior Sports Person of the Year. Eoin Breen of Corofin in 3rd Year was given the Junior Creative Arts Award. Conor Farrell of 3rd Year was given the ERST School Spirit Award. The future of the school is in good hands with these students.

On Tuesday evening a very special ceremony was held on-line, primarily organised by teachers L. Kennedy and K. Meehan. This ceremony was to mark the end of our Leaving Cert Class of 2020. This CBS class is a very special group of young men. In these difficult times they have shown only dedication, strong character and determination.

Throughout their school years in the CBS, they have bonded and shared all the experience’s necessary to turn into the most wonderful young men. The school is very proud of them all. After a congratulatory video message from GAA legend Micheál O Muircheartaigh, during the ceremony awards were given to some students to mark their particular achievements.

Principal M. Lyons was delighted to present Senior Student of the Year to Niall Hegarty of Kilfenora and Eoin Rouine of Lahinch. Deputy Principal M. Clohessy presented Senior Sports Person of the Year to Eoin Rouine, who follows a family dynasty in winning this award. The Senior Creative Arts Award was presented to Colm Collins of Kilfenora, for his beautiful singing and writing. ERST School Spirit Awards were given to Tadhg Flynn of Miltown Malbay, Evan Flanagan of Kilnaboy and Adam Daniels of Ennistymon. Two Student of the Class Awards were given to Liam Callinan and Dean Lynch. A very impressive group of young men.

The CBS is delighted to have been able to hold these ceremonies virtually on-line and be able to provide a sense of closure for all students.

Video’s that were made for the ceremony are available to view on the school website cbsennistymon.com or school social media (search CBS Ennistymon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). The school considers itself privileged and honoured to have such exemplary young men in our CBS community.