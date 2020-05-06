North Clare Labour party holds virtual branch meeting

The North Clare Labour Party branch held Ireland’s first

virtual branch political meeting last week.

Among the subjects discussed included the new Labour Party leader, Alan Kelly, the Labour Party attitude to being part of any coalition and the offer of Medical assistance from Cuba.

Chair of the North Clare Labour Party branch Denis Vaughan said: “The present status of the Clare Labour party was also discussed. The meeting passed a motion congratulating Alan Kelly on his election as Labour Party leader and invited Mr. Kelly to visit North Clare.”

Another motion passed called on the Labour Party not to enter a coalition in Dáil Éireann. The final motion called on the Government to accept the Medical assistance on offer from the Cuban government to help fight the Covid-19 epidemic.

Mr Vaughan expressed his delight at been able to hold the meeting with the help of tele-conferencing technology at this time of national lock-down.