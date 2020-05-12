Saturday’s €4,041,306 ticket sold in Lissycasey

Saturday’s €4,041,306 winning ticket was sold in at Talty’s Mace Circle K in Lissycasey it has been confirmed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought in Talty’s on the day of the draw (Saturday 9th May) and the National Lottery has confirmed that it is yet to hear from the lucky winner who has now scooped one of Co. Clare’s biggest ever Lotto jackpots.

Talty’s Mace Circle K is a well-known local business in the Lissycasey area and has been run by the Talty family for almost half a century.

Speaking on selling the golden ticket worth more than €4 million, Cathal Talty, owner of the store said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have sold the winning Lotto ticket. Since the weekend there was a lot of speculation locally about where the winning ticket was and then when the call came through from our National Lottery rep, I thought – ‘This has to be something to do with the winning ticket – It could be us’ and low and behold, it was! My family has run this business for more than 45 years in Lissycasey, since my parents TJ and Maire set it up, and it’s the first time we’ve sold a major National Lottery winning ticket so we’re all thrilled.”

He continued: “The majority of our trade in these times is from the local community. Before the health restrictions we would have had a lot of passing trade as Lissycasey is a gateway to West Clare and a lot of holidaymakers would have passed through on the way to the West Clare coastline but obviously that has quietened at the moment. However, this is great news for our town and I hope it is one of our regular customers. Whoever the lucky person is, I’m sure the €4 million will find a good home”.

A National Lottery spokesperson said that it is still waiting to hear from Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire: “There is still no word from last Saturday’s lucky Lotto winner so we are again appealing to anybody who may have purchased a ticket in Daly’s Supervalu to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the winners of this €4 million prize. If you are the lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so.”

The winning Lotto numbers from last Saturday were: 13, 18, 30, 41, 42, 44 and the Bonus number was: 37.

This lucky ticket-holder from the Banner County is the 5th Lotto jackpot winner of 2020. So far this year, almost €50 million has been won in prizes in all Lotto games which includes nine new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

Previous lotto wins in Clare include a €4,433,754 win in 2014 while a lucky ticket holder scooped €5,553,404 the previous year.