Search for man stood down after body found

A body has been recovered from the sea in Co Clare this evening.

A search had been ongoing for 35-year-old Michael Healy who was reported missing earlier this week. Gardaí in Ennistymon issued an appeal on Thursday seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Mr Healy who was last seen in the Doolin area on Tuesday.

Gardaí confirmed this evening that following the discovery of a body, the search has now been stood down.

Gardaí and members of the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard had been searching an area around Doolin and along the Cliffs of Moher walking trail. Doolin Coast Guard’s UAS (unmanned aerial system) team, one of three established by the Coast Guard last December, deployed drones to search the area from Doolin south towards Liscannor.

At around 6.00pm today, a body was spotted by a passer-by in the water close to the shoreline at Doolin Co Clare near to the local piers and Coast Guard station.

Coast Guard members, who were in their station at the time, were alerted by the member of the public and a recovery operation was quickly mounted.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to the scene this afternoon.

The body was recovered from the water by members of Doolin Coast Guard and Gardaí. The remains were taken to the Coast Guard station and later transported to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A Garda spokesman confirmed this evening: “Following the discovery of a body today, the missing person search for Michael Healy has been stood down. No further action is required. We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter. No further information is being made available.”