TDs to work towards Shannon Airport growth

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has welcomed a cross-party commitment from Midwest TDs to ensure growth at Shannon Airport at this challenging time.

Today saw the first meeting held, via teleconference, of the newly established Oireachtas Shannon Airport grouping, with TDs from Clare, Limerick and Tipperary in attendance.

“We all acknowledge the importance of Shannon Airport to this region and it’s so critical that we ensure that it continues to contribute to our economy,” said Deputy Crowe.

“We have a unity of purpose now in the Midwest and with this group up and running, we have a vehicle by which we can go about pushing this shared goal.

“For now, the focus must be on ensuring that Shannon is adequately resourced coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a matter I raised directly with the Transport Minister last week.

“For too long, the airport management has been left to fend for itself and it’s time now to step up to the plate and support Shannon which in effect will support balanced regional development – and if the COVID situation has taught us anything, it’s the importance of that.”