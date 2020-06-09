Applications open for Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Community groups across County Clare are being encouraged to apply for funding under the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

A total of €15m has been allocated to this year’s scheme, which is one element of a €30m package of integrated supports announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

The 2020 scheme will, in particular, support projects and strategic interventions that place a particular emphasis on the economic and social recovery of towns and villages in response to Covid-19. This might include public realm projects to make towns and villages more accessible in the context of Covid-19 public health requirements, or supports for projects with a direct economic component such as enterprise hubs or remote working solutions.

The Mayor of Clare, Cllr Clare Colleran Molloy, has welcomed the announcement of the scheme at a time when the county’s towns and villages need to increase footfall and adapt to Covid-19, noting that “towns and villages in Clare are at the heart of our economic and social activity and will play a pivotal role once again in providing safe spaces for people to meet and do business as the current restrictions are eased in line with the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business”.

Clare County Council’s Chief Executive, Pat Dowling, particularly welcomed the scheme’s new standalone Accelerated Measure, which he said “will provide accelerated support for Clare’s towns and villages to enable them to quickly adapt to public health requirements such as social distancing in the short term, and to encourage increased footfall. The sort of initiatives that could be supported include projects to temporarily repurpose or pedestrianise public areas to facilitate street trading, the development of an online platform to promote retailers, and small-scale events that attract people back into town centres safely.”

Grant funding of €20,000 up to €200,000 is available under the standard scheme while maximum grants of €25,000 are available under the new Accelerated Measure element of the scheme, with the possibility to increase to €40,000 for a small number of high-impact projects.

Community groups who have identified projects are being invited to submit an Expression of Interest to Clare County Council. Expressions of Interest received will be assessed based on the priorities as contained in the scheme outlines (standard and Accelerated Measure). A total of 16 proposals can then be put forward for submission to the Department of Rural and Community Development. Selection of projects under the scheme will be by means of a competitive process.

More details on the scheme and an Expression of Interest form for both the Accelerated Measures and standard Town and Village Renewal Scheme can be downloaded from the Clare County Council website or telephone 065-6846489.

The deadlines for receipt of applications are as follows:

Round 1 Accelerated Measure is 4pm on Friday, 19th June, 2020

Round 2 Accelerated Measure is 4pm on Tuesday, 30th June, 2020

Standard Town and Village Renewal Scheme is 4pm on Tuesday, 30th June, 2020.