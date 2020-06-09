Burst watermain in Barefield area

By Pat Flynn -
Irish Water has confirmed that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Gort Road, Ballyalla, Cregard, Ballyogan, Barefield and surrounding areas in Ennis, Co. Clare.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works. Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm today.

A spokesperson said: “We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.”

For more on water outages and service updates click here.

Incident reference number for his issue is CLA00018024.

