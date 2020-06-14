Coast Guard assists two vessels on Lough Derg

Killaloe Coast Guard Unit responded to two vessels in difficulty on Lough Derg today.

The team was first tasked to reports that a vessel with five people on board had experienced engine difficulty and had drifted into shallow water in Tinarana Bay on the Clare shore.

The second boat with one person on board ran aground while trying to assist the first vessel.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry mounted the rescue operation.

The Coast Guard Rescue boat was launched from Pier Head Killaloe and made its way to the scene.

An attempt was made to tow the second vessel off the rocks but this was unsuccessful so the occupant was transferred to the rescue boat and transported back to Two Mile Gate where a Coast Guard mobile unit brought the person back to Killaloe by road.

The Rescue boat then returned to Tinarana Bay and took the first vessel on tow back to Killaloe where it was safely moored with the assistance of a Coast Guard land crew.

All crews returned to base shortly before 9.00pm.