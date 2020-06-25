Council waives street furniture fees for businesses

Clare County Council has announced that all street furniture licence fees have been waived during the Covid-19 period.

The council has said the move is to “facilitate use of the public spaces in our towns and villages for street furniture provision in line with Phase 3 of the revised Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.”

The decision was made following consultation with stakeholders inside and outside the county and is aimed at businesses due to reopen from 29th June with physical distancing guidelines in mind.

Liam Conneally, Director of Service, Economic Development and Planning, Clare County Council, said: “In opening their businesses countywide the Council is aware of the significant additional costs and pressures on business people as a result of the need to comply with Covid-19 requirements, and for this reason street furniture licence fees due to the Council will be waived for this Covid-19 period.”

He added that “Planning Department staff will work with licence applicants to process their street furniture licence applications/agents as quickly as possible” but stressed “the need to get the right information into the system early”.

Carmel Kirby, Director of Physical Development, Clare County Council, said: “We are working closely with traders who wish to have on-street furniture. I believe that outdoor seating will add some vibrancy to our towns and villages and make them more attractive to visitors and to people choosing Clare for their staycation. I am encouraging people to apply for the licence early so that the best and safest use can be made of public spaces.”

Applications can be made at: http://www.clarecoco.ie/your-council/forms/planning/ by filling out P19 Licence Application Form for Street Furniture. All applications will be assessed having regard to public health, fire safety, disability access and public circulation considerations, and will be processed by the Planning Department as quickly as possible.