Cratloe GAA fundraiser for Down Syndrome Limerick

Cratloe GAA are organising the “Eight to the Gate and Donate” fundraising event, which will run from June 26th to 28th.

The event will see members of Cratloe GAA and camogie clubs participate in an 8km walk or run from the Cratloe to Meelick gates in Cratloe Woods. Money raised will go to Down Syndrome Limerick.

Down Syndrome Limerick is a local charity that supports children and adults with Down Syndrome through the provision of essential therapies, such as speech and language therapy and occupational therapy as well as providing courses, information evenings and adult education programmes. Social activities such as youth club, drama, art classes and dance classes are also provided.

Kevin Browne, Chairman of Cratloe GAA said, “The GAA has always brought a sense of community and camaraderie to villages and towns in Ireland. Cratloe GAA is no exception. Our players are eager to get back to training soon but felt that in the meantime we could do something to foster that community spirit and organise an event for a very worthy and local cause. We have families in Cratloe that avail of the services at Down Syndrome Limerick so we are delighted to run this event to support them. Charities have been hard hit as a result of Covid so hopefully this will help them re-open their doors and get their services running again”.

Ellen Tuffy, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Limerick said, “We are delighted with the support from Cratloe GAA. As Kevin mentioned, this is about getting together as a community for a very worthwhile cause. It is about families supporting families and we are very grateful to be the chosen beneficiary for this event. The therapies and services provided by Down Syndrome Limerick make a huge difference to the children and adults who access them. The charity is run by parents on a voluntary basis and our priority is to provide the necessary supports that will help our children to reach their potential. We rely on the generosity of individuals, clubs and businesses to support us to keep our services going. Sincerest thanks to everyone in Cratloe for getting involved and supporting us”.

Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/8-to-the-gate-and-donate

*Cratloe GAA will be providing time slots for the event to their members. But for anyone outside of the club please come along in your own time to support us by doing the “Eight to the Gate and Donate” challenge at any stage over the weekend. If you can’t come to the Woods feel free to walk or run in your own locality and donate to the event. All support is greatly appreciated. Social distancing rules apply.