€44,000 of herbal cannabis seized at Shannon Airport

Customs officers have seized herbal cannabis worth around €44,000 at Shannon Airport.

The seizure was made yesterday as a result of routine operations.

Revenue officers discovered over 2kgs of the drug in 4 different packages in a freight consignment that originated in Milan, Italy. All packages were destined for an address in Galway.

Investigations are ongoing.

Such seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

*If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.