Further searches and arrests as Operation Coronation continues

Gardaí have carried out further searches and made more arrests as part of Operation Coronation which was established to target organised criminality in Limerick city and its environs.

Fourteen people were arrested last week during the operation which involved Gardaí from Clare, Limerick and Tipperary as well as several Dublin based specialist Garda units, the Criminal Assets Bureau and the Defence Forces.

The operation is targeting organised extended criminality, drug trafficking and the financial returns achieved from this type of activity through money laundering.

Gardaí have now confirmed that further searches last Wednesday evening resulted in the recovery of €40,000 cash along with evidence relating to the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Eleven bank accounts were frozen containing in excess of €200,000 while three high-value cars were also seized along with evidence of the accumulation of wealth from suspected drug trafficking. A fourth car was seized for having no valid insurance.

A further six people were arrested during the course of the evening.

On the morning of Saturday, 20th June 2020 a search was also conducted on waste ground in Prospect, Co. Limerick. Two firearms and an extendable taser baton were seized during the course of this search, all of which were concealed in plastic wrapping.

Update on arrests:

Nine persons were charged in relation to the sale and supply of controlled drugs and have all appeared before court.

One person arrested for possession of crack cocaine and heroin has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Three persons arrested on penal/bench warrants have also appeared before court.

Five persons arrested for money laundering offences have been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

One person arrested for drug trafficking offences has since been charged and has appeared before court.

One person arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

*As part of Operation Coronation, in excess of 170 members of Gardaí from Limerick, Clare and Tipperary Divisions supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau, Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit and Regional Dog Unit commenced a search operation at over 60 premises in Counties Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

The operation was also supported by three teams of Irish Army Search Engineers, the Army EOD team and an Air Corps helicopter.