German film to begin production in Kilkee next month

Work on a new TV movie for one of Germany’s largest broadcasters will commence in the seaside town of Kilkee, County Clare, next month.

“Planlos in Ireland/Clueless in Ireland” is a joint production by H&V Entertainment GmbH and Treehouse Media Ltd. Kilkee was chosen for its stunning scenery and ease of access to Shannon Airport. The first day of principal photography is scheduled for 22nd July, 2020.

Clare County Council and local businesses are delighted to welcome the production to Kilkee. The production has developed a HSE-compliant Covid-19 action plan and will be implementing stringent measures to assure the safety of the crew and the public at large. The production is working with stakeholders in the region to implement the Government of Ireland guidelines and protocols to ensure a safe return to work for the cast and crew, prioritising safety for the town of Kilkee.

The main character in the movie, ‘Connie’, is in her mid-50s and has worked as an executive secretary in Germany for many years. When she finds out that fluency in written and spoken English has suddenly become a key requirement at her office, she realises she needs a plan. To save her job, Connie leaves her incredulous husband, Dirk, and her pregnant daughter, Anja, at home and flies to Ireland – Kilkee in County Clare – to take an intensive language course. But she isn’t quite prepared for her new quirky landlady and teacher.

Geraldine Voss, Producer, H&V Entertainment GmbH, said: “We are so happy to have found Kilkee as our location for this heartwarming and funny movie about a woman finding her inner strength, her adventurous side and her sense of humour on the beautiful coast of Clare.”

Paul C Ryan, Regional Film Manager, Film in Limerick, said: “We are delighted to welcome the cast and crew of ‘Planlos in Ireland’ to the Mid-West to showcase the town of Kilkee and the wider county to a large German TV audience. With our breathtaking locations and our skilled film crews, the Mid-West region is attracting more and more film and TV productions in recent years. After the recent success of ‘Calm with Horses’, which also filmed in Kilkee, we are looking forward to this new production filming in the town and the resulting economic benefit to the wider area.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “Clare County Council extends a warm welcome to the producers, cast, crew and staff of ‘Planlos in Ireland’. It is wonderful to know that images of County Clare will be beamed into homes around Germany. We welcome many visitors from Germany to our county every year, whether that is to hike and cycle in our beautiful countryside or to visit the Cliffs of Moher, the Burren or the many other tourist attractions Clare has to offer. It is very encouraging that Clare is becoming more and more established as a filming location and a destination for production crews.”

“Planlos in Ireland” will be broadcast by ARD, the Association of Public Broadcasting Corporations in the Federal Republic of Germany. The film is being supported by tax incentives of the Government of Ireland, which promotes the film industry in Ireland.