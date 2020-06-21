Public Access defibrillator at Lahinch

A new public-access defibrillator has been installed close to the beach at Lahinch.

The Irish Tow Surf Rescue Club has provided the lifesaving equipment which will be accessible in the cases of emergency.

In the event of a person suffering a cardiac event, a member of the public can call 999/112 to receive a code to access the device.

The defibrillator is geo-tagged to the location so once someone calls 999/112 and asked for the ambulance service, they can say they are in Lahinch and the they will given the code for the lock.

A spokesman for the Irish Tow Surf Rescue Club said: “This public access defibrillator in Lahinch is there to protect the surfers and locals. We’d like to thank Ben’s Surf Clinic for letting us install it on his wall.”