Relay For Life Ennis goes virtual 

Events this summer are cancelled across the globe, but Relay for Life Ennis is keeping their promise not to give up until Cancer does.

Instead of gathering at Tim Smythe Park, Relay for Life Ennis will be gathering virtually this year to help raise awareness and needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society. On Saturday 20th June 2020 the Ennis community are asked to Relay from Home.

Auriol Considine, Relay for Life Ennis Chairperson, explains, “Relay for Life Ennis has grown into an important community event, and we didn’t want that community spirit to lose momentum. The virtual event is themed ’24 for Life’ as the event runs typically for 24 hours. Everyone can get involved with activities related to the theme; do 24 laps of the garden, bake 24 cupcakes, sing 24 songs or 24 of anything else you enjoy doing. We are also running a children’s art competition with pictures of being at home for 24 hours. We’re encouraging everyone to send in photos and videos of their activities by email. Entertainment, exercises classes and much more will be broadcast over our social media channels on the day from 6pm to 10 pm.”

The Irish Cancer Society has increased its services for cancer patients and their families during this global pandemic. Hence, fundraisers, like this, are essential to continue this support. Funds raised by Relay for Life helps to provide volunteer drivers to bring patients to chemotherapy, night nurse care, family supports and end of life care. To facilitate this virtual fundraiser, Relay for Life Ennis have launched a website www.relayforlifeennis.ie where you can register for a team to raise money, buy candle bags or donate directly.

A unique and vital element of every Relay For Life is the Candle of Hope ceremony where decorated candle bags with personal messages light during an emotional ceremony. This year the Ennis community can participate in the ‘Hope from Home’ ceremony. You can purchase candle bags online or in Cootes Shop & Bakery, Clare Hire & Sales, Rochford’s Pharmacy, The Wine Buff and Clarecastle Pharmacy. Send us in a picture of your decorated bag lighting to join the virtual ceremony as a symbol that we are not alone in the fight against Cancer.

“We are blown away by the enthusiasm from businesses and entertainers that have supported the event in the past. This is truly a community event where we can come together united against Cancer to celebrate life, remember loved ones lost to the disease, and Fight Back against Cancer by raising awareness about cancer prevention,” concluded Auriol.

For more information and to join the event on Saturday 20th June, visit the Relay for Life Ennis Facebook and Instagram pages.

If you have any questions about Cancer, either a patient or a family member, call the Cancer Nurseline on Freephone 1800 200 700.