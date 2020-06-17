Research company’s €80k funding for local communities

Independent research company TRP Research has launched Media Opinions Ireland a new research project offering a total of €80,000 to fundraising groups across Ireland in return for their opinions about TV, radio, websites, and on-demand programmes.

During these difficult lock-down times Community groups can take advantage of the project to fundraise for their community groups.

Any Irish community group – such as sports teams, music clubs, social groups and more – can take part. A group of twenty people signed up to the Media Opinions Ireland online survey can earn up to €1,200 per year reviewing programmes they have watched or listened to. Each survey is quick and easy to complete and participants only need an email address to access them via a smartphone or the web.

Individuals are also able to take part and can choose rewards including shopping vouchers and charity donations. Rewards can be converted to iTunes, O’Neills or All4One shopping vouchers or they can be donated to one of seven nominated charities: Pieta House, Focus Ireland, Alone, The Irish Cancer Society, Team Hope and Laura Lynn.

Once complete, this research will be used to shape the future of media in Ireland, giving broadcasters a better understanding of what people really want to see on screens. So, if you’d like to see more comedy, more drama, more home-grown shows, more music – whatever it is you like – it’s your chance to have your say, while also earning rewards!

Commenting on the project, Alana MacInnes from Media Opinions Ireland said: “This is a great opportunity for community groups in Ireland to easily access new funding to support their local causes. We appreciate that Covid-19 has been a difficult time for many communities and their clubs and we’d like to offer some support and funding at this time”

“We are incredibly grateful to all those who have signed up so far and look forward to more people taking part to help support their local causes and guide the future of media in our country.”

For more information or to sign up visit www.mediaopinionsireland.ie or contact us at info@mediaopinionsireland.ie.