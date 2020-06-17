Revenue seize drugs worth €51,000 at Shannon Airport

Revenue’s Customs officers have seized two packages containing Kratom at Shannon Airport today, the second such seizure in eight days.

The first package contained over 0.5kg of the controlled drug in loose powder form and had an estimated value of €10,400. The package originated in Austria and was destined for an address in Tipperary.

The second package contained two 1kg vacuum packed blocks of Kratom and had an estimated value of €40,600. The package originated in Luxembourg and was destined for an address in Mayo.

The seizures were made as a result of routine operations. Investigations are ongoing.

A Customs spokesperson said: “These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting the illegal importation of drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

4kgs of the drug, worth almost €81,000, were seized at the airport last week. That consignment originated in Luxembourg and was destined for an address in Mayo.