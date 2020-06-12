Second drugs seizure confirmed at Shannon Airport

Revenue’s Customers service has confirmed that a second drugs seizure was made at Shannon Airport this week.

Revenue had already confirmed that Customs officers seized herbal cannabis worth around €44,000 at the airport. The seizure was made as a result of routine operations on Tuesday.

Officers discovered the over 2kgs of the drug in 4 different packages in a freight consignment that originated in Milan, Italy. All packages were destined for an address in Galway.

It has now been confirmed that also on Tuesday, as a result of routine operations, Revenue officers at Shannon Airport seized 4kgs of Kratom worth almost €81,000. The consignment originated from Luxembourg and was destined for an address in Mayo.

Investigations into that incident are also ongoing.

A Revenue spokesperson said: “These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting the illegal importation of drugs and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”