Shannon allotments relocated to facilitate cemetery extension

The new allotment plots at Ballycasey More/Clonmoney West, Shannon, have reopened following the completion of works on the site and in line with the Government Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

The allotments were relocated from Illaunmanagh as the land there was required for an extension to the burial ground.

The Cathaoirleach of Shannon Municipal District, Cllr Gerry Flynn, and the Director of Economic Development at Clare County Council, Liam Conneally, visited the site at the end of May, to mark the start of activity on the site. The Clare County Council project team of Murach Shannon, Ailish McMahon and Carmel Greene were also present, along with John Walsh, Chairperson of the Shannon Allotment Association.

Speaking during the site visit, Cllr Flynn said: “The allotment reopening has enabled allotment holders to start their planting. The level of planting activity on the site during the recent spell of pleasant weather is wonderful to see. Clare County Council had originally provided garden allotments as a pilot project for Shannon in 2009 and some land purchased for the local graveyard planned extension was used.

I put forward a proposal to Clare County Council in 2019 for the necessary extension to Illaunmanagh and the need for a new location for the garden allotments. I am very grateful to Clare County Council for their fast and efficient response in providing a new location for the allotments and at the same time appointing contractors to extend the local graveyard. The Council is to be commended for recognising the community need in Shannon.

“I am hopeful the new garden allotments will provide many hours of enjoyment for the enthusiastic gardeners.”

Director of Economic Development at Clare County Council, Liam Conneally, said: “With physical distancing measures in place, the allotments provide a welcome outlet in Shannon, supporting people to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The development includes the formation of individual allotment plots, vehicle and pedestrian entrance from the public road, internal pathways and driveway, parking and hard standing area, installation of onsite storage containers, a green composting area, a connection to the public water mains, all ancillary site works including boundary fencing and removal of trees for the vehicular entrance.

The water connection is now live and the fencing of individual allotments is currently being completed, to facilitate physical distancing on the allotment site. It is a beautiful and peaceful place to spend time and allotment holders are enjoying being able to return to their hobby which they missed over the last number of months.